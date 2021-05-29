Comedian Bryan Callen's Ex Gets House, $20k/month in Divorce

Bryan Callen's officially divorced and while he's paying a nice chunk o' change in support, their assets are split pretty evenly ... right down to their 2 pups.

The actor and comedian best known for "The Hangover" and the ABC sitcom "The Goldbergs," finalized his divorce with Amanda Humphrey earlier this month, and according to the docs, Amanda gets their Santa Monica crib worth around $3.4 million. She'll also keep a leased 2019 Lexus GX 460 Sport Wagon and several bank accounts.

Bryan will pay Amanda $11,496 every month in spousal support, and $8,504/mo. in child support for their 2 kids ... 13-year-old Stella Quinn and 9-year-old Finn Cook.

Speaking of the kids, Bryan and Amanda will share joint legal custody, and have already hammered out a visitation schedule. Their 2 dogs are kind of a package deal with Stella and Finn -- the pets will be with Amanda, but when the kids are with Bryan he'll get the dogs too.

However, Amanda keeps their horse. Of course.

Now, Bryan's walking away with a Venice home worth nearly $2 million, his 2014 Toyota Prius and his leased 2019 Tesla Model S. He'll also keep the rights to his podcast "The Fighter and the Kid" and some of his bank accounts.