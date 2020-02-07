Comedian Bryan Callen's Wife Files For Divorce

Exclusive TMZ/Getty Composite

Comedian Bryan Callen -- famous for roles in huge movies like "Joker," "Old School" and "The Hangover" -- is getting divorced ... TMZ has learned.

According to court records, Bryan's wife, Amanda Humphrey, filed divorce docs Friday in L.A. County Superior Court after more than 11 years of marriage.

The exes have kids together ... which could make the divorce a lot more complicated.

Bryan and Amanda tied the knot way back in October 2008 ... it's not clear what led to the split.