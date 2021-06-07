Julio Jones Lands in Tennessee In Private Jet ... After Being Traded to Titans

... After Being Traded to Titans

Here it is ... Julio Jones' first touchdown in Tennessee as a member of the Titans.

The superstar WR just landed in Nashville after being traded from the Atlanta Falcons ... and of course, he made the trip in a private jet!

The 32-year-old perennial All-Pro seemed to be in a great mood as he stepped off the plane ... ready to enter his 11th season in the league with a serious Super Bowl contender.

He was greeted by Titans GM Jon Robinson.

As you may know, the Falcons sent Julio (and a 2023 draft pick) to the Titans for a 2nd-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and a 4th-round pick in the 2023 Draft.

After the deal became official, Robinson told reporters he was STOKED about the move.

"Excited to add Julio to the football team. He's excited to be part of what we've got going on in Nashville. It's a big day for our team."

Jones will add even more firepower to an already dangerous offense that includes superstar RB Derrick Henry and explosive wide-out A.J. Brown.

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill is also excited -- tweeting out, "Let's Gooo!!"

As for the Falcons, they kept it classy -- tweeting out a tribute video to their former superstar.