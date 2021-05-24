Julio Jones Says He's Done with the Falcons, 'Right now, I Wanna Win'

Play video content FS1

It's over for Julio Jones in Atlanta -- the Falcons superstar just confirmed he wants out during a phone call on LIVE TV!

You've probably heard the rumblings about a potential breakup between the two sides ... well, so did Shannon Sharpe and he straight-up took out his cellphone and called the WR live on Monday's "Undisputed" on FS1.

Sharpe started off the convo by asking about rumors that he wants to play for the Dallas Cowboys ... or would he rather stay in Atlanta?

"Oh man, nah ... I'm outta there man," Jones told Shannon.

Shannon followed up -- "Ideally, where would you like to go?"

Julio replied, "Right now, I wanna win."

Shannon: "Well don't go to Dallas, you ain't winning in Dallas, Julio!"

Julio: "Man listen, c'mon man you already know I know! Haha!"

DAMN!!

That's a lot to unpack ... first, seems he's definitely set on leaving Atlanta and second, taking shots at the Cowboys, too?!

Of course, the Falcons have reportedly been looking to trade the 32-year-old All-Pro after 10 seasons in ATL ... with both sides looking for a fresh start.

just a couple of Julio's catches from his last game in 2020 in case anyone needs to see it pic.twitter.com/04SYfpfEEg — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) May 22, 2021 @Nate_Tice

It could be tough to find a team willing to take on Jones' $15.3 million in guaranteed money this season ... but you'd have to imagine someone would want a 7-time Pro Bowler around.

NFL Network's Ian Rapaport says it's not as nasty as it may seem -- explaining, "[Jones] requested a trade from the organization a few months ago, sources say, and the team then agreed to listen to offers. That’s how it began and why it continues."

"This is why Julio Jones told Shannon Sharpe he’s 'out of there.' Because he knows he requested a trade and the team is open to considering it. But it doesn’t mean he will get traded."