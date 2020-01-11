Julio Jones On Falcons Drafting Tua ... We've Already Got Our Franchise QB

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

If Tua Tagovailoa is still on the board when the Falcons draft this spring, should Atlanta take him???

That's what we asked Julio Jones out at LAX on Friday ... and he told us straight-up, "We've got our franchise quarterback there in Matt Ryan."

Of course, Matty Ice wasn't the reason ATL was a disappointing 7-9 this season ... but some rumblings are starting to grow about how much the 34-year-old QB has left in the tank.

Seems his star receiver thinks PLENTY ... but Jones also told us he would understand if the Falcons did choose a signal-caller with the No. 16 overall pick in April.

"The general manager, he got to do his thing," Jones said.

As for the future of his Falcons coming off a down year ... Julio doesn't seem worried a repeat of 2019 is on the way, telling us the key to ATL's success is to just stay healthy.