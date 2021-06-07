Scott Disick Posts Photo of Girlfriend Amelia Hamlin in Thong

Scott Disick is digging the angles he's got on his girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, and apparently wanted to share his view with the rest of the world.

The reality star shared an up close and personal photo of his boo from behind ... showing her in skimpy lingerie, which included a pink bra and thong. She's reaching up onto a shelf -- and Scott is playing cameraman from the back, where he snapped a shot of her ass.

He captioned his pic, "A little higher, almost there."

Don't worry ... she knew what was going on here. It's not like Scott did this sneakily and posted without filling her in -- and the reason we know that is because Amelia threw up similar photos of herself in the same two-piece set ... only this time, from the front.

Looks like it might've been an ad of some sort she was doing for a lingerie retailer ... ya know, seeing how she tagged them and everything.

