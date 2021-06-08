Margot Robbie's Beach Home Construction Surrounded By Homeless Encampments

Margot Robbie and her hubby are building a beachfront home smack in the middle of a homeless encampment that has overrun the area ... but they are undeterred.

The Aussie actress and her mister, Tom Ackerley, are knee-deep in construction at their Venice Beach house ... which is chock-full of dirt, debris and Caterpillar machinery all about the grounds.

The 2-story property -- a double lot no less -- when completed will be worth upwards of $15 million ... a stone's throw away from the famed and touristy Venice boardwalk.

Lately, it's been looking a lot less touristy because of the homeless crisis in the area ... as tent cities piled up along the walkway for miles during the past year-plus of the pandemic. It's so bad it's become a humanitarian crisis, and there's also been an alarming crime surge that goes along with it.

No matter for Margot and Tom ... because they seem dead-set on finishing what they started there and moving right on in.