Margot Robbie's Beach Home Construction Surrounded By Homeless Encampments

Margot Robbie Beach Home Construction Full Steam Ahead Amid homeless Encampments

6/8/2021 7:23 AM PT
Getty Composite

Margot Robbie and her hubby are building a beachfront home smack in the middle of a homeless encampment that has overrun the area ... but they are undeterred.

The Aussie actress and her mister, Tom Ackerley, are knee-deep in construction at their Venice Beach house ... which is chock-full of dirt, debris and Caterpillar machinery all about the grounds.

SplashNews.com

The 2-story property -- a double lot no less -- when completed will be worth upwards of $15 million ... a stone's throw away from the famed and touristy Venice boardwalk.

Lately, it's been looking a lot less touristy because of the homeless crisis in the area ... as tent cities piled up along the walkway for miles during the past year-plus of the pandemic. It's so bad it's become a humanitarian crisis, and there's also been an alarming crime surge that goes along with it.

SplashNews.com

No matter for Margot and Tom ... because they seem dead-set on finishing what they started there and moving right on in.

Reuters

Fact is ... they've probably poured a ton of cash into the project at this point, and they bought the property before the problems exploded during the pandemic.

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later