LeBron James Switches From #23 To #6, Anthony Davis Keeping #3

LeBron James' iconic #23 is no more ... the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is officially switching back to #6 for the start of next season.

So ... why the change?? Bron initially decided to gift #23 to Anthony Davis when he joined the Lakers in 2019 ... and said he would wear #6 -- a number he wore with the Miami Heat and Team USA -- instead.

Nike famously vetoed the number trade ... saying it would lose WAY too much money if the guys swapped, so they put the exchange on ice for a bit.

.@KingJames says he's still gonna give his No. 23 jersey to AD after this season.



Bron was going to switch back to No. 6 last summer before Nike delayed the plan because it "could not accommodate the request," per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/eGSQTFmXkt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 5, 2020 @BleacherReport

But, this is where things get tricky -- The Athletic is reporting AD is NOT taking LeBron's #23 and will keep #3 ... which means James' move is a bit of a head-scratcher.

There's one potential reason LBJ wants to go through with the change -- James dons #6 in the new "Space Jam: A New Legacy" flick ... so maybe he wants the movie to be as REAL as possible??