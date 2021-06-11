98 Degrees Singer Jeff Timmons 'Memba Him?!
6/11/2021 12:01 AM PT
Ohio artist Jeff Timmons was only 25 years old when he gained fame as one of the founding members of the classic boyband 98 Degrees .. who shot to international fame after they released their second album "98 Degrees and Rising" in 1998 ... which included the Billboard hits "Because Of You" and "The Hardest Thing."
JT shared the stage with his Ohio-born homie Justin Jeffre ... and of course, the singing siblings Drew and Nick Lachey.
98 Degrees went on a big break after their initial success and have gotten together sparingly throughout the years which included a 2012 reunion and a 2017 Christmas album.