Lamar Odom on Aaron Carter Fight, 'He's Talking S**t, But I'm Gonna Put Him to Sleep'

Lamar Odom says he's not here to "play" boxing -- he's gunning to knock out Aaron Carter and embarrass the dude in front of his girlfriend.

The 41-year-old ex-NBA star is taking on the 33-year-old pop star in a 3-round exhibition Friday night at the Showboat Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City.

Both guys have been working their asses off in the gym -- but Lamar tells TMZ Sports he could "really give a f**k" about Aaron's training program.

"I'm prepared," Lamar says ... "I don't know who he's sparring against but I know my gym is full of guys that can fight and I've been sparring with and I have a really good trainer."

"[Aaron has been] talkin' s**t but I'm gonna put him to sleep early."

Lamar says he won't predict which round he'll KO Carter -- but says, "I asked his girlfriend yesterday which round do you want to wake him up in."

THE DISRESPECT!!!