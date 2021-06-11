Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Reveal 1st Pics Of Baby Daughter, 'Hello World!'

Patrick Mahomes ain't just good at football ... he's clearly great at producing adorable babies too -- 'cause the QB just revealed the 1st pics of his newborn daughter -- AND SHE'S PRECIOUS!!

The NFL superstar and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, dropped the photos on social media Friday afternoon ... and it's cuteness overload.

The whole fam was decked out in adidas gear for the flicks -- with little Sterling rockin' her own sweet little tracksuit and black bow.

Mahomes captioned the pics by writing, "Hello World!" while Matthews added, "Hi, my name is Sterling."

Brittany gave birth to the baby girl back in February ... but the couple decided to wait 4 months to reveal her to the world (and Chiefs Kingdom) on Friday.