Tyson Fury Calls Deontay Wilder 'Nervous, Intense' After Insane Presser Faceoff

1/2 of the most bizarre sports moment of the day is giving his side of the whole ordeal ... with Tyson Fury telling TMZ Sports Deontay Wilder was straight-up SHOOK during their 6-minute long faceoff on Tuesday.

The 2 boxing superstars just had their press conference in Los Angeles ahead of their July 24 bout ... and while the whole thing was pretty bonkers, the wildest moment had to be their insane faceoff.

There were barely any words exchanged, but the 2 men refused to look away from each other ... even when event organizers tried to get them to turn towards the camera.

Finally, Wilder -- who never took his headphones off or spoke a word throughout the entire event -- threw on his shades and bolted from the stage, leaving Fury all alone.

We spoke with the Gypsy King shortly after the lengthy faceoff ... and he tells us he was living rent-free in Wilder's head.

"Good faceoff and I felt like he was nervous and intense," Fury tells us. "He needed rescuing and he did get rescued. His coach coming in pulled him away just at the right time."

Of course, Fury won by 7th round TKO in February 2020 ... with their first fight ending in a split draw.

Since Deontay didn't hear anything during the presser, we asked Fury if he had a message for him ... just in case the Bronze Bomber is watching.

"Train hard, Deontay, 'cause I'm gonna beat you down like I did last time!"