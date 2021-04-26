Tommy Fury Calls Jake Paul A 'Massive P***y,' Too Scared To Fight Me!

Play video content TMZSports.com

"My message for Jake Paul is he's a massive p***y and he doesn't want to fight ... So, when he grows a pair of balls, come and see me. But until then, don't mention my name ever again."

That FIRE is coming from rising boxing star Tommy Fury, who tells TMZ Sports he's 100% down to fight the internet sensation ... but says Paul is too scared to make it happen.

21-year-old Tommy and the 24-year-old internet superstar have been going at it for MONTHS on social media ... with Tommy's 2-time heavyweight champ older bro, Tyson igniting the feud by mentioning Paul on Twitter.

Now that Jake whooped Ben Askren's ass last weekend, we spoke with Fury about the possibility of being next ... and he's ready to put him in his place.

"I'm here and I'm ready and I'm going to fight, but obviously, this man is not," Fury tells us ... adding he had ZERO interest in getting involved until Jake called him out for clout.

"In the boxing world, he's a nobody and he's just trying to use the Fury name -- the best fighter in the world is Tyson -- to try and get the boxing audience talking about him."

FYI, Fury is a monster in the ring -- he's 5-0 with 4 knockouts ... and would easily be Paul's toughest matchup to date.

Fury says he's down to fight Paul "anytime, anyplace, anywhere" ... and might get his wish -- Jake recently said he would fight Tommy if Tyson boxed Michael Hunter on the same card.