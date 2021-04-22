Floyd Mayweather Gunning to Box Logan Paul on June 6 in Miami, Sunday Fight!

Floyd Mayweather is zeroing in on a date and location to fight Logan Paul -- and multiple sources tell us the target is Sunday, June 6 in Miami.

We're told the date is not set in stone -- but Floyd's camp is really pushing for the Sunday date.

So, why not shoot for Saturday night like most major Pay-Per-View boxing events?

We're told the hope of having a bunch of live fans at the venue for the fight is playing a key role.

One source tells us the Sunday date works better with the intended venue in Miami -- a venue that would be able to hold a large crowd, which is very important to Floyd.

Floyd and Logan Paul were originally scheduled to fight on February 20th -- but the event was postponed due to "COVID and other things."

Since then, there have been questions about if the fight was ever going to happen -- but we're told Floyd is 100% in and can't wait to get it on.

The fight would technically be considered an exhibition -- which means it would not count on either fighters' professional record.

26-year-old Logan is 0-1 record as a pro -- but he's full of confidence ... especially after his brother Jake Paul obliterated MMA star Ben Askren.

Plus, the Paul brothers have proven to be legitimate PPV draws -- which we're certain is appealing to Floyd.

44-year-old Mayweather is 50-0 and widely considered one of the greatest boxers of all time with wins over legends like Oscar De La Hoya, Canelo Alvarez and Manny Pacquiao.