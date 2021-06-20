DMX Father's Day Message From His Fiancee Desiree Lindstrom

Desiree also posted a message to her man ... "SCREAMING HAPPY FATHERS DAY ALL THE WAY TO THE HEAVENS ABOVE…! Earl you were such an amazing, protective, loving, inspiring, hands on, incredible father! I thank God that @exodus_simmons1 had a father like you! I appreciate every moment you had spent with Exodus… In my eyes you are the best father, a mother could of asked for when it comes to her child! Thanking God and you for all these memories of you being a wonderful father! I love and miss you so much… I know in my heart you are our guardian angel 👼 🙏! Please continue to watch over us!"