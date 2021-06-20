DMX Father's Day Message From His Fiancee Desiree Lindstrom
DMX Father's Day Message ... You Were the Best Dad!!!
6/20/2021 7:07 AM PT
DMX's fiancee posted a Father's Day message that is both incredibly sweet and heartbreaking.
Desiree Lindstrom shared a video of an incredibly touching moment between X and their son, Exodus, where dad was teaching the child his ABCs in song. The delight on Exodus' face is palpable.
Exodus was born in 2016 and captured the heart of his devoted dad.
Desiree also posted a message to her man ... "SCREAMING HAPPY FATHERS DAY ALL THE WAY TO THE HEAVENS ABOVE…! Earl you were such an amazing, protective, loving, inspiring, hands on, incredible father! I thank God that @exodus_simmons1 had a father like you! I appreciate every moment you had spent with Exodus… In my eyes you are the best father, a mother could of asked for when it comes to her child! Thanking God and you for all these memories of you being a wonderful father! I love and miss you so much… I know in my heart you are our guardian angel 👼 🙏! Please continue to watch over us!"
DMX, who is survived by his 15 children, died in April.
He was 50 years old.
RIP