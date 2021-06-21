NFL's Zaven Collins Arrested, Cardinals' 1st-Round Pick Accused Of Reckless Driving

NFL's Zaven Collins Cards' 1st-Round Pick Arrested ... Accused Of Reckless Driving

6/21/2021 10:54 AM PT
zaven collins at arizon cardinals practice
IMAGN

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins -- a 1st-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft -- was arrested Sunday night after cops say he was driving recklessly, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

The 22-year-old -- who was taken by the Cards with the #16 overall pick -- was stopped by officers in AZ after cops say he was speeding and driving dangerously.

We're working on further details regarding the incident ... but a jail official tells us Collins was booked Sunday night and released a short time later.

We've reached out to Collins' reps, the Cardinals and the NFL for comment ... but so far, no word back yet.

Collins was such a superstar at Tulsa -- logging 4 sacks and 4 interceptions in his junior season in 2020 -- he's already been penciled in as a Cardinals' starting linebacker this year.

The rookie just signed his first contract with the Cards earlier this month -- a 4-year deal that's expected to pay him $14.7 million.

Story developing ...

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later