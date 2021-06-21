NFL's Zaven Collins Arrested, Cardinals' 1st-Round Pick Accused Of Reckless Driving

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins -- a 1st-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft -- was arrested Sunday night after cops say he was driving recklessly, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

The 22-year-old -- who was taken by the Cards with the #16 overall pick -- was stopped by officers in AZ after cops say he was speeding and driving dangerously.

We're working on further details regarding the incident ... but a jail official tells us Collins was booked Sunday night and released a short time later.

We've reached out to Collins' reps, the Cardinals and the NFL for comment ... but so far, no word back yet.

Collins was such a superstar at Tulsa -- logging 4 sacks and 4 interceptions in his junior season in 2020 -- he's already been penciled in as a Cardinals' starting linebacker this year.

The rookie just signed his first contract with the Cards earlier this month -- a 4-year deal that's expected to pay him $14.7 million.