Blue Jays' Alek Manoah Banned 5 Games For Drilling Opponent ... MLB Calls It 'Intentional'

Toronto will now be without one of its best pitchers for FIVE games ... MLB has just hit Alek Manoah with the ban after they say he "intentionally" drilled an opponent with a heater.

Manoah -- after giving up back-to-back home runs in Saturday's Blue Jays vs. Orioles game -- threw a 93 MPH fastball that beaned Maikel Franco right in the shoulder area.

Alek Manoah has been tossed from today's game after hitting an Orioles batter, causing the benches to clear. #BlueJaysOnSN. . pic.twitter.com/XsX1gjiU2S — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 19, 2021 @Sportsnet

Given that he had just let up two straight bombs ... Baltimore felt Manoah hit Franco on purpose -- and an all-out brawl nearly ensued.

Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed before any punches were thrown ... but Manoah was ejected nonetheless -- and the MLB clearly felt Tuesday, that it wasn't enough punishment for the 23-year-old righty.

MLB officials announced Manoah "has received a five-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing at Maikel Franco."

They added Manoah's manager, Charlie Montoyo, was also receiving a one-game ban for his role in the incident.

Manoah will appeal, however, which means his suspension will not go into effect until that process is completed.