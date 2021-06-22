L.A. Lakers Guard Alex Caruso Busted For Weed Possession In Texas

Lakers guard Alex Caruso was busted for possession of pot on Tuesday after authorities at a Texas airport allegedly found the L.A. hooper with a grinder containing weed residue.

Yes ... still illegal in Texas.

TMZ Sports has confirmed 27-year-old Caruso was arrested earlier today by Texas A&M University PD for marijuana possession (under 2 ounces) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

TSA agents at Easterwood Airport in College Station, TX allegedly found the grinder and weed residue ... so they contacted A&M cops, according to a report.

Caruso -- who starred at A&M between 2012-2016 -- was released on $3,000 cash bond, according to Brazos County jail records. The docs also show Alex paid a $552 fine for the paraphernalia charge.

A.C. went undrafted in 2016 ... before catching on with the OKC Thunder. In 2017, Caruso signed with the Lakers ... and has been a fan favorite since coming to Los Angeles.

Caruso averaged 6 points and nearly 3 rebounds and 3 assists this season with the Lakers.

Story developing ...

