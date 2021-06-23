Conan O'Brien Greets Fans, Jokes About Final TBS Show and HBO Max Project

Play video content TMZ.com

Conan O'Brien's going out on a high note ... at least with us, because he took time to drop some hilarious material about his final show on TBS and his future endeavors.

The late-night talk show host was leaving Largo late Tuesday night -- he's been recording the final week of "Conan" episodes live at the popular club -- and as he was signing autographs and taking selfies with fans ... he joked about the pressure to live up to the hype ... finally, after 28 years.

If ya haven't heard, Conan's TBS program's ending Thursday night with Jack Black as his final guest for the hour-long finale ... so we asked if he's got anything special planned with his pal.

In typical Conan fashion, his answer's self-deprecating ... and you gotta hear how he describes his upcoming HBO Max project. The guy's really going all out!!!

Conan also gave his fans a special treat while signing autographs by including a hand-drawn doodle of his likeness ... fully demonstrating why he's been one of the best in the biz for nearly 3 decades.