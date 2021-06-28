MMA's Joe Schilling KOs Bar Patron W/ Violent Flurry Of Punches, Claims Self Defense

MMA fighter Joe Schilling -- who last fought professionally in 2019 for Bellator -- knocked out a man at a bar with a vicious combo of punches ... and the violent incident was all caught on video.

It's unclear when and where the barrage went down -- we're working on it -- but Schilling confirmed on his social media page Monday he was the puncher.

In his post, Schilling claimed he acted simply out of self defense ... writing he believed the whole situation was "life threatening" for him.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The footage from the scene, meanwhile, is intense ... you can see in the clip, when a man in a shirt and tie appeared to inadvertently block Schilling on his way through a walkway at the bar -- things got heated.

Schilling seemed to move the man out of the way ... and when the man appeared to say something in response, the 37-year-old fighter turned around.

Seconds later, Schilling can be seen in the footage unloading at least four punches on the guy's face ... sending him crashing to the ground.

Schilling seemed to comment on the situation further in his Instagram stories later Monday morning ... writing, "If you think I'm going to be the guy to calm everything down you got me f***ed up."

He added, "I'm here for the show."

It's unclear if law enforcement was involved.