Giannis Antetokounmpo's Knee Gruesomely Bends Backward in Game, Bucks Concerned

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo terrifyingly hyperextended his knee Tuesday -- with his leg violently bending backward mid-game -- and there's now big concern the Greek Freak could be SERIOUSLY injured.

The 26-year-old, 2-time NBA MVP crumpled to the floor in pain during the 3rd quarter of Milwaukee's playoff game against the Atlanta Hawks -- and replays of the injury were tough to watch.

Giannis appears to have injured his leg.



As Giannis was going up to try to block a shot, he landed awkwardly on his left leg ... bending his knee in a gruesome way.

It was clear as day the injury was VERY painful ... 'cause Giannis screamed out for several seconds before trainers ultimately got him off the court and into the locker room.

The extent of the injury is currently unknown -- Giannis is slated to undergo further testing Wednesday -- but his team was obviously very concerned about it all after the game.

"I just hope it's not serious," Khris Middleton said.

With Giannis missing the rest of Game 4 with the injury, the Bucks were destroyed 110-88 ... and the series is now tied at 2-2.