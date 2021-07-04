Kendall Jenner Looks Amazing During Photo Shoot in St. Tropez

Kendall Jenner It's Hot in St. Tropez!!!

7/4/2021 7:25 AM PT
Kendall Jenner is unreal ... she set St. Tropez on fire during her latest photo shoot.

Kendall wore an eye-popping, electric blue, latex crop-top, accompanied by black bikini bottoms as she mugged for the camera.

She 86'd the outfit for another -- a wetsuit which she wore ... well, better than most. She was hangin' with the crew, taking selfies, joking around and clearly being the center of attention.

The photo shoot was for Messika Jewelry, although bling isn't exactly what catches your eye.  It's a French jewelry line that is also fronted by Gigi Hadid and Kate Moss.

She's been in France for the last week ... and that should boost tourism in the area!!!

Kendall's had a busy week. She re-entered the world of fashion runways, after being sidelined due to the pandemic, at the Jacquemus La Montagne show at La Cite Du Cinema in Paris, France. She posted video of the event with the caption, "good to be back!
thank youuuu"

No, thank youuuu!

