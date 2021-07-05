John Stamos Performs With Beach Boys for July 4th Concert
7/5/2021 7:00 AM PT
John Stamos showed some major versatility Sunday as he played a variety of instruments when he joined the Beach Boys for a really cool performance celebrating the 4th.
John put his pipes on display for "Wouldn't It Be Nice," "California Girls," and "Sloop John B," in front of a huge crowd in Ft. Lauderdale as part of the CNN 4th of July special.
John's been a staple with the group, even showing up in the 1888 music video for "Kokomo." He's been a frequent guest with the group on July 4th's past and also made a couple of appearances during the Beach Boys 50th reunion tour back in 2012.
The Beach Boys have been one of Rock's most enduring bands ... and the music never gets old! "Pet Sounds" is widely regarded as one of the greatest albums ever, inspiring The Beatles to try and one-up them with "Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band."