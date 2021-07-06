Chris Brown Sued by Housekeeper Claiming Vicious Dog Attack

Chris Brown's dog viciously mauled a woman on his property, and then he attempted to cover it up when 911 was called ... at least according to the former housekeeper who's suing him.

The housekeeper, suing as a Jane Doe, claims Chris is responsible for injuries she suffered when his Caucasian Shepherd Ovcharka, Hades, attacked her back in December while she was working at his Tarzana home.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, the woman says she was emptying the trash somewhere outside, when out of nowhere ... the massive canine appeared and began tearing into her skin -- allegedly ripping chunks of flesh off her face, arms and body and leaving her a bloody mess.

It's a brutal account -- one her sister also detailed in a separate lawsuit she filed a few months ago -- but that's not even the weirdest part of her story. The alleged victim claims that even though Chris and co. were home, no one came out to help her -- despite her cries.

She alleges once the attack was over ... she was literally lying in a pool of her own blood -- when Chris came upon her, and then started directing his team to snatch up the pooches and scram before the cops and paramedics came.

Eventually, she says the 911 cavalry showed and rushed her off in an ambulance. She claims that later, the authorities attempted to get to the bottom of what happened, but she says Chris was evasive and misleading ... allegedly telling cops he didn't know what happened, or who took the dogs. In the suit, she claims Hades was euthanized, weeks later, by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office Animal Shelter after finding the dog to be dangerous.

It's unclear why the dog was in Humboldt ... a Northern California county, hours away from Chris' home.

The anonymous housekeeper goes on to say she had to undergo extensive surgery to save her life -- and that the injuries she sustained have permanently scarred her. Her husband is also suing for loss of the ability to have the love and companionship of his wife.