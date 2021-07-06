Kim Kardashian Wipes Out Wakeboarding in Idaho
Kim Kardashian Wakeboarding's Fun & Very Bumpy!!! ... Wipes Out Riding Wave
7/6/2021 8:55 AM PT
Kim Kardashian makes just about everything look so easy and effortlessly. But, wakeboarding? Not so much.
Kim K tried channeling her inner Robert Kelly Slater during a wakeboarding sesh while on a long holiday weekend in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho ... giving the water sport a decent shot.
You can see Kim getting instructions on the fly ... and she ultimately paid the price with a gnarly wipeout after the waves got a little too bumpy for her equilibrium to handle.
It took a couple tries, but eventually Kim gets up ... and, not just that, she eventually mustered the courage to let go of the rope and ride a wave. She threw her arms up in celebration.
Kim's kiddos also went on their own water ride of sorts ... thanks to the epic slide built at Wayne Gretzky's house, where the family visited. You can see Saint helped his little sister, Chicago, down the slide ... though "help" is not exactly the word Kim would have chosen.