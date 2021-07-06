Kim Kardashian Wipes Out Wakeboarding in Idaho

Play video content

Kim Kardashian makes just about everything look so easy and effortlessly. But, wakeboarding? Not so much.

Kim K tried channeling her inner Robert Kelly Slater during a wakeboarding sesh while on a long holiday weekend in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho ... giving the water sport a decent shot.

You can see Kim getting instructions on the fly ... and she ultimately paid the price with a gnarly wipeout after the waves got a little too bumpy for her equilibrium to handle.

It took a couple tries, but eventually Kim gets up ... and, not just that, she eventually mustered the courage to let go of the rope and ride a wave. She threw her arms up in celebration.