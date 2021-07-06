Robberies of Lakers Star, Fashion Nova CEO Possibly Connected, Cops Investigating

The violent robbery of NBA's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, as well as the attempted robbery of Fashion Nova CEO Richard Saghian that turned into a deadly shoot-out, could be connected ... according to our law enforcement sources.

TMZ's learned police are investigating the 2 June incidents -- along with multiple others that have been reported in L.A. lately -- to determine if they're part of a larger crime ring.

We're told in both cases and other similar cases, it's believed the victims were followed home after a night out and once they arrived ... they were approached by the suspects and robbed of their valuables at gunpoint.

As we reported ... one such incident went down in the Hollywood Hills in the early morning hours of June 25, where cops say 3 suspects tailed a Rolls-Royce taking the Fashion Nova boss home.

After Saghian went inside, we're told the suspects ordered 2 men who were traveling with Richard to the ground and took jewelry ... but then Richard's security responded and a shootout ensued.

Security and the suspects exchanged fire, and one of the suspects was shot and killed. Another suspect was critically injured. The security guard was shot as well. The third suspect was unharmed.

A week earlier -- as TMZ Sports first reported -- the Lakers guard was robbed at gunpoint by 3 suspects while he was in his driveway around 4 AM talking with friends. We're told the thieves made off with about $150,000 worth of loot, including a Rolex, jewelry and an iPhone.