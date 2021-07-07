Man in Convertible Miraculously Survives Exploded Firework Thrown in Car

Play video content FOX 11/KTTV

A Nashville man is lucky to be alive after a firework was thrown inside his convertible, and then blew up in his face ... quite literally.

20-year-old Colin Kirby was heading home Sunday night in downtown Nashville ride with the top down on his BMW, when suddenly an Infiniti pulled up next to him at a stop light. Someone inside rolled down a window and chucked a lit explosive into the car.

It was all recorded too, BTW ... Kirby's buddy was tailing him from behind, and his dashcam captured the insane, and explosive, encounter.

The firework went off right near Kirby's head -- causing minor burns and a temporary loss of hearing, but nothing more serious beyond that. It also torched the inside of Kirby's whip ... and the aftermath photos look pretty bad.