Britney Spears' Dad Objects to Jodi Montgomery Request for Security Guards

Britney Spears shouldn't have to foot the bill for round-the-clock security guards for Jodi Montgomery, her personal conservator ... at least according to Britney's dad.

Jamie Spears filed an objection to Montgomery's request for increased security in the wake of what she calls a flood of death threats since Britney testified. Jamie's reaction to that is, basically ... welcome to the club.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Jamie says he's been getting threats for years, as has Brit's attorney, Sam Ingham, and others connected to the conservatorship. He's not totally cold-hearted, though, saying the court should evaluate how much security is necessary to keep Jodi and others involved safe.

He bristles at the cost for 24/7 security -- which Jodi herself estimated at more than $50k per month -- and says the estate can't afford that kinda cost for multiple people over an extended period. Jamie also says if the estate covers that expense for Jodi, there will be others coming forward with similar pricey requests for protection.

TMZ broke the story ... there's already tension between Jamie and Jodi because he suggested she's to blame for most of what Britney complained about in her testimony. His rejection of her demand for protection won't help.

According to the docs, Jamie suggests Jodi and the court should consider other security measures ... such as calling the local Sheriff's department -- something Jodi herself says she's already done.