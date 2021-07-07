Britney Spears' Personal Conservator Getting Death Threats, Wants More Security

Britney Spears' personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, wants increased security measures for herself in the wake of Britney's testimony, because she says she's dealing with threats on her life.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Jodi claims she's getting flooded with death threats over social media, text message, email and phone and she wants security guards to start protecting her around the clock.

In the docs, Jodi says the threats of violence picked up after Britney testified in court about the conservatorship ... and she wants Britney's estate to pick up the tab for a 24/7 security detail. That cost would have to be approved by the conservator of Britney's estate ... Brit's father, Jamie Spears, and the judge.

As you know, Britney says the conservatorship has all but ruined her life and her fans are making a renewed push to #FreeBritney ... and now Jodi claims some of those folks are coming after her.

In the docs, Jodi also claims Britney asked her stay on as the co-conservator of her person ... and to help the singer find a new attorney.