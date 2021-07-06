Britney Spears' Personal Conservator Jodi Montgomery Not Resigning

Britney Spears' personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, will not be following the singer's longtime manager and lawyer out the door ... 'cause she has zero plans to resign.

Jodi issued a statement Tuesday confirming her plans are to continue supporting Britney in her role as personal conservator ... that is unless Britney states she wants Jodi out of that role. While Brit expressed some dissatisfaction with Jodi ... the statement reads, "Ms. Spears as recently as yesterday has asked Ms. Montgomery to continue to serve."

The news comes directly on the heels of Britney's longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, resigning after claiming he heard Britney intended to officially retire. Britney's lawyer, Sam Ingham, is also leaving his job. Bessemer Trust has already bowed out as co-conservator of her estate.

As we reported ... Jamie Spears handpicked Jodi, Brit's care manager, to replace him as temporary conservator of her person. The judge signed off on the request back in September 2019 after Jamie requested to relinquish his powers as her personal conservator due to personal health reasons.

Then, just last March, Britney requested Jodi remain in the role on a permanent basis. It should be noted ... when the court docs were filed in Britney's conservatorship case the singer also asked for Jamie to resign from his position for good.

Our sources connected to the case told us at the time Jamie had no objections to the change. But, that was then and this is now ... when there's tension between Jamie and Jodi, to say the least.

As we reported ... Jamie put Jodi on blast following Britney's claims he has taken away her freedom and even her right to marry. He says if there's anyone to blame ... it's Jodi.

Jodi didn't wait long to respond to Jamie's finger-pointing ... saying Britney's desire to get married and have a baby has never been impacted by the conservatorship while Jodi's been conservator of the person.