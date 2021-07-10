Fairgoers Stop Out-of-Control Carnival Ride From Toppling Over

Some Michigan fairgoers jumped into action as a packed carnival ride was seconds from tipping over -- and it's pretty clear these folks earned themselves free cotton candy and churros ... for life.

Video of the terrifying incident shows the Magic Carpet Ride in full swing Thursday night at the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City. As nearly a dozen passengers yell for help, you can see the base of the ride start rocking wildly.

Nearby patrons were looking, wondering what to do ... until one of them ran over and jumped on the base. Several more people quickly followed suit, leaning in and weighing it down.

Bystanders at the Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan rushed over to stop a carnival ride from tipping over https://t.co/OeE4sASyF6 pic.twitter.com/ulLbxgQNRB — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 10, 2021 @Phil_Lewis_

When the ride finally slowed to a stop, the crowd cheered and everyone got off safely. According to local reports, no one was injured and the ride was taken apart and scrapped by Friday morning.

The company responsible for the ride hasn't commented yet on what went wrong. Ditto for the festival organizers.