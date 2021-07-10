Mary Carey Pulls Out of California Governor Race

Play video content TMZ.com

Mary Carey's got a case of politico interruptus -- she's bailing on her latest attempt to become California's governor, and the ex-porn star's blaming the current Gov for screwing her.

Now-former candidate Carey tells TMZ ... she just didn't have enough time to get her affairs in order to officially enter the race ... something she feels was impossible because Gavin Newsom shortened the deadlines for recall candidates to complete their paperwork.

Mary says she only had 2 weeks to gather her docs -- including 5 years of tax returns -- and she says it just wasn't feasible, and she told us why she thinks Newsom wants to rush the recall election.

As we first told you ... Mary planned to hit up strip clubs across California, gathering voter signatures for her M.I.L.F. campaign, a grassroots movement short for Moderates and Independents for Liberation and Freedom.