Nate Diaz Selling $1,200 14K Gold, Limited Edition Chain & Pendant
7/10/2021 11:54 AM PT
Conor McGregor had Proper 12 whiskey ... and now UFC superstar Nate Diaz has a limited edition, 14k gold chain -- available for his diehard fans to cop.
36-year-old Diaz just dropped the 24 inch cuban link chain and pendant through his company -- Represent -- and they're sick.
Nate showed us his (slightly bigger) version of the piece when we ran into him at a meet and greet at the Las Vegas Fight Shop, Friday night.
The Italian 14-karat gold piece costs $1,200 and contains 12 grams of gold ... and only 209 were produced.
The significance of 209? That's the area code for Stockton, CA -- Nate's hometown.
Diaz's partner tells us all of the pieces -- which were handcrafted in the US -- come with a certificate of authenticity ... and are numbered 1 through 209.
And, judging by the line of people there to see Nate ... these chains are gonna sell out quick.