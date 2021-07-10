Nate Diaz Selling $1,200 14K Gold, Limited Edition Chain & Pendant

Nate Diaz Hawking 14K Gold Chain & Pendant ... Costs $1,200

7/10/2021 11:54 AM PT
CHAIN FOR A CHAMPION
TMZSports.com

Conor McGregor had Proper 12 whiskey ... and now UFC superstar Nate Diaz has a limited edition, 14k gold chain -- available for his diehard fans to cop.

36-year-old Diaz just dropped the 24 inch cuban link chain and pendant through his company -- Represent -- and they're sick.

Nate showed us his (slightly bigger) version of the piece when we ran into him at a meet and greet at the Las Vegas Fight Shop, Friday night.

nate diaz chain

The Italian 14-karat gold piece costs $1,200 and contains 12 grams of gold ... and only 209 were produced.

The significance of 209? That's the area code for Stockton, CA -- Nate's hometown.

Diaz's partner tells us all of the pieces -- which were handcrafted in the US -- come with a certificate of authenticity ... and are numbered 1 through 209.

And, judging by the line of people there to see Nate ... these chains are gonna sell out quick.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later