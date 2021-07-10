Nate Diaz Selling $1,200 14K Gold, Limited Edition Chain & Pendant

Play video content TMZSports.com

Conor McGregor had Proper 12 whiskey ... and now UFC superstar Nate Diaz has a limited edition, 14k gold chain -- available for his diehard fans to cop.

36-year-old Diaz just dropped the 24 inch cuban link chain and pendant through his company -- Represent -- and they're sick.

Nate showed us his (slightly bigger) version of the piece when we ran into him at a meet and greet at the Las Vegas Fight Shop, Friday night.

The Italian 14-karat gold piece costs $1,200 and contains 12 grams of gold ... and only 209 were produced.

The significance of 209? That's the area code for Stockton, CA -- Nate's hometown.

Diaz's partner tells us all of the pieces -- which were handcrafted in the US -- come with a certificate of authenticity ... and are numbered 1 through 209.