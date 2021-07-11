Cardi B, Offset Throw Fairy Princess Party for Kulture's 3rd Birthday

7/11/2021 8:51 AM PT
KULTURE'S CRAZY CASTLE
Cardi B and Offset threw a princess-themed bash for Kulture's 3rd birthday -- complete with a castle -- but the proud parents also made sure to have some WAP-themed fun for themselves.

The guest of honor arrived to her event in full princess regalia ... she rode in a horse-drawn carriage with mom and dad, while wearing a bright pink dress and, of course, a tiara.

Cardi's outfit matched her little girl's and they made a grand entrance together -- through a tunnel of balloons -- into the castle. The party had the usual kid stuff ... a petting zoo, Disney princesses and a Cinderella cake, but also a DJ to make sure Cardi and Offset had fun.

While the happy couple was grinding on the dance floor ... Cardi's baby bump was very prominent.

Cardi just revealed -- during her BET Awards performance with Migos -- she's expecting their second kid.

Good to see they're not letting it slow 'em down on the dance floor.

