Cardi B, Offset Throw Fairy Princess Party for Kulture's 3rd Birthday
7/11/2021 8:51 AM PT
Cardi B and Offset threw a princess-themed bash for Kulture's 3rd birthday -- complete with a castle -- but the proud parents also made sure to have some WAP-themed fun for themselves.
The guest of honor arrived to her event in full princess regalia ... she rode in a horse-drawn carriage with mom and dad, while wearing a bright pink dress and, of course, a tiara.
Cardi's outfit matched her little girl's and they made a grand entrance together -- through a tunnel of balloons -- into the castle. The party had the usual kid stuff ... a petting zoo, Disney princesses and a Cinderella cake, but also a DJ to make sure Cardi and Offset had fun.
While the happy couple was grinding on the dance floor ... Cardi's baby bump was very prominent.
OMG!!!!!! @iamcardib breaking some MAJOR news! Pregnant and slaying 🤩#BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight pic.twitter.com/CCF5P8h8rt— #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 28, 2021 @BETAwards
Cardi just revealed -- during her BET Awards performance with Migos -- she's expecting their second kid.
Good to see they're not letting it slow 'em down on the dance floor.