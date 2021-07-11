Possible MLB All-Star Massacre Prevented After Cache of Guns Found

MLB All-Star Game Possible Massacre Thwarted ... Hotel Maid Finds Massive Cache of Guns

7/11/2021 11:04 AM PT
coors field
Getty

The MLB All-Star Game might have become the site of a mass shooting this week ... had it not been for a hotel housekeeper, who tipped off cops to a huge collection of guns she found in one of the rooms.

Local reports say 4 individuals were arrested this weekend in Denver -- 3 men and a woman -- on illegal weapons charges after cops say they discovered an incredible cache of artillery in their rooms at the Maven Hotel ... just 2 blocks from Coors Field, where the All-Star events will take place this week.

ABC7 Denver reports a total of 16 long guns (AKA, rifles) were confiscated, as well as more than 1,000 rounds of ammo -- plus, body armor.

maven hotel
@mavenhotel/Instagram

Their hotel rooms were reportedly on the 8th floor of the hotel ... and their balcony area had a bird's eye view of downtown Denver. Unclear what their intentions might've been, but some are already connecting the dots ... saying this could've possibly been a repeat of the Las Vegas massacre had it not been stopped by the heads-up housekeeper blowing the whistle.

ABC7 says 3 of the 4 suspects have criminal records, and one allegedly posted a scary Facebook message saying they would "go out in a big way."

All the warning signs are there ... and it's terrifying to think what this might have become.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later