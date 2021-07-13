Rihanna Renting Out Beverly Hills Mansion For $80,000 Per Month

Rihanna's giving folks a once in a lifetime opportunity, because you can live in her posh mansion in Beverly Hills ... if you've got a boatload of cash.

The singer and Fenty Beauty founder is renting out her 5-bedroom, 7,628-square-foot pad for a cool $80,000 per month ... and the pics might be enough to make ya splurge.

Check out the gallery ... Rihanna's Bev Hills mansion is decked out with a pool, spa, fire pit and an open-air courtyard, plus a home gym and a gourmet chef's kitchen with two islands.

The master bedroom features sweeping views of Coldwater Canyon, plus a walk-in closet, marble bath and a private terrace.

As we reported ... Rihanna recently scooped up the mansion for $13.8 million, adding to her burgeoning L.A. real estate portfolio.