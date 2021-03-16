Rihanna Buys Beverly Hills Mansion for $13.8 Million

Rihanna skipped out on the Grammys this year and hasn't dropped an album in 5 years, but rest assured, she's doing just fine ... and the proof's in her new pad.

The singer and Fenty Beauty founder is the new owner of a Beverly Hills mansion ... after she reportedly dropped $13.8 million on the beautiful 7,628-square-foot home sitting on a nearly 22,000-square-foot lot ... which comes with an open-air courtyard, pool, spa and fire pit.

On the inside, there's a spacious floor plan with 5 beds, 7 baths and, of course ... a gourmet chef's kitchen.