NBA Draft Prospect Jericho Sims Injures Eye On Rim During Insane Dunk

Ever seen a dude jump so high during a dunk that he injured his face on the rim???

Well, now ya have ... 'cause NBA draft prospect Jericho Sims did just that Tuesday night -- and video of the scene is absolutely WILD!!!

Sims was warming up to try to put on a show for scouts at this week's Klutch Sports Pro Day ... when he elevated so high for a dunk, his eye came down and scraped the rim.

Check out the footage, the 22-year-old former Texas Longhorns star was a legit FOOT above the goal before his head came crashing down on the iron ... and he had to wipe away at his face afterward to try to stop the pain.

Don't worry ... Sims ended up being just fine -- and he went on to prove to NBA execs throughout the evening his hops are seriously no joke.

In fact, NBA superstar Ja Morant was so impressed with the guy ... he even tweeted a shocked reaction to the throwdown!!!

The 6-foot-10, 245-pound forward -- who averaged 9.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game as a senior in 2021 -- was not initially thought to be a potential first-round pick later this month ... but he's shown so much athleticism in pre-draft workouts, pundits are now rethinking that idea.