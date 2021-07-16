Pro Baseball Players Charge At Fans In Stands After Alleged Beer-Throwing Incident

7/16/2021 6:36 AM PT

A pro baseball game turned ugly Thursday night ... when players charged at fans in the stands after some spectators allegedly threw beer at them.

The wild scene all went down in a Frontier League game at Yogi Berra Stadium in Little Falls, NJ ... when the New Jersey Jackals vs. Sussex County Miners tilt had to be paused due to a near-brawl in the stands.

The incident was all captured on video ... and it's crazy -- 'cause players from both teams bum-rushed at spectators, nearly igniting a huge fight in the seats.

You can see in the clip, players were all the way up in the 2nd and 3rd rows, getting in the faces of fans ... and it appeared the guys were just moments away from letting fists fly.

Fortunately, other players were able to hold aggressors back ... and play resumed without any real, major tiffs blowing up.

As for why it all happened ... it was $1 beer night at the stadium -- and one witness said a fan had no problem throwing some suds at players during a break in the action -- 'causing the athletes to explode.

In the end, cooler heads prevailed ... and the Miners ended up winning a wild one, 15-14.

