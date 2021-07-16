Golf Star Tyrrell Hatton Snaps Club In Epic Meltdown On Course ... At The Open

Golf star Tyrrell Hatton melted down on the course at The Open on Friday ... snapping his club in half in a wild temper tantrum that was all caught on broadcast cameras.

The 29-year-old -- who's currently the #10-ranked golfer in the world -- completely lost his cool on the 18th hole at Royal St. George's Golf Course at the end of his second round.

We are Tyrrell Hatton, the golf club is the vig.pic.twitter.com/rGT4TuRIFL — Prophet (@prophetexchange) July 16, 2021 @prophetexchange

Hatton hit his approach shot into the green about a dozen yards off target ... and after the poor shot -- he took his anger out on his iron.

Cameras captured the dude going BALLISTIC ... stomping on his club twice, before breaking it in half with his hands.

Somehow, despite the outburst, Hatton was able to get up-and-down for par ... but it likely won't matter, 'cause the dude is probably still going to miss the cut with a +2 score.

It seemed Hatton figured that was likely going to be a reality throughout his round on Friday ... 'cause the club snap was just one of THREE incidents he had on the course.

In a prior hole, cameras caught him flipping off somebody near the green.

And, at another point in the round, hot mics also captured the England native dropping an F-bomb.

We’ve got a hot mic picking up Tyrell Hatton. The Open has officially begun. pic.twitter.com/ycdPykvwQu — Mark Harris (@itismarkharris) July 16, 2021 @itismarkharris