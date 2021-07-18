Bill Cosby's Wife Camille Seen Without Wedding Ring, Rep Denies Any Trouble

Bill Cosby's wife raised eyebrows by stepping out without her wedding ring -- which she's previously worn -- but Bill's rep says it's just how she rolls these days, and not a sign of marital strife.

Camille Cosby was walking into a building Friday in NYC, and her left ring finger was looking a little lighter than usual ... as she clearly wasn't wearing her wedding band. You'll recall, Mrs. Cosby excitedly greeted her husband at home when he was suddenly released from a Pennsylvania state prison last month.

It certainly seemed like she was still standing by her man ... which is why the ring-free outing came as such a surprise. However, Cosby's rep, Andrew Wyatt, tells TMZ ... folks are reading into it too much.

Wyatt says, "I know many people who don’t wear rings and they haven't worn them in 30 years. It's hilarious because Mr. & Mrs. Cosby have been happily married for 57 years and counting."

What's unclear, though, is exactly when Camille stopped wearing her ring. Back in 2017, during Cosby's trial ... she was wearing what looks like a wedding band on her left ring finger.

Wyatt seems to think Cosby's haters are just digging for a negative story, saying ... "These are the same "media insurrectionist," who are angry that this intelligent, strong and vibrant Black Woman, Mrs. Cosby stood by her husband, as well as vehemently proclaimed Mr. Cosby's innocence."