Nicki Minaj Seeking Mall Security Who Let Fan Rap 'Whole Lotta Money'

Nicki Minaj sure does appreciate the fan love she receives -- but she loves it even more when her adoring base can worship her uninterrupted ... for which one mall security guard is getting a personal shout-out from the Barbz herself.

The rapper reposted a video originally shared by TikTok user @zhachanel2 ... in which they take an impromptu karaoke sesh -- with a new song NM is featured on, "Whole Lotta Money," -- right into a designer fashion store in a what appears to be a mall somewhere in NYC.

So, imagine a Times Square street performer busting into a Zara or something and literally cutting loose with a portable speaker. That's what happened here, and that's when security stepped in to shut it down ... well, kinda. The dude half tried, but didn't seem to care.

Check it out ... he tells Zha and their photog that they can't be "doing that" in here -- but he makes no real attempt to stop it ... instead, choosing to walk and throw his hands up.

Nicki loved the fact that the dude let the show go on ... taking to IG to write in part, "it's the security guard sayin "y'all can't do that in here" while walking AWAY from the festivities chile I am TIDE," going on to explain that the whole interaction was absolutely hilarious to her.

Queen Nicki wasn't done there though ... she followed up with another message on her story, and it sounds like she wants to hook the guard up for not being a jerk and letting Zha do the damn thang.

She says, "Someone tell the security guard in that video I posted that I'm lookin for him." Nicki adds, "I wanna send him a gift for being such a sweetheart to one of my babies."