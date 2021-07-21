Ben Crump to Pitch Van Jones on Law Center After Bezos' $100M Gift
7/21/2021 12:30 AM PT
Ben Crump says the huge stash of cash Jeff Bezos just donated to Van Jones could go a long way for a cause they both care about deeply -- helping Black people learn the law.
The civil rights attorney tells TMZ ... he plans to talk to his good friend Van about using some of that $100 million Bezos donation to help partially fund something Ben's been working on for a while ... namely, a one-stop-shop law facility in Florida.
It's called The Ben Crump Social Justice Law Center -- nestled in St. Thomas University College of Law in Miami Gardens -- and the aim is to bring underserved and underprivileged African-Americans the opportunity to study to become lawyers.
We're told the initiative is specifically targeting 1st-generation Black college and law students.
The startup is already underway, as Ben says they've been accepting donations for some time, but he adds Van's assistance could help put a bow on the work being done.
During Van's acceptance speech of Bezos' Courage and Civility Award he alluded to making sure the $100 mil got into the hands of grassroots activists.
It sure sounds like Ben's project could be right up his alley ... as Crump's worked tirelessly, for more than a year now, with grassroots activism groups across the country.