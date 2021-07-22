NFL's Mychal Kendricks Gets One Day In Jail, 3 Years Probation For Insider Trading

Ex-Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks is cleared to resume his football career -- the NFLer was just sentenced to one day behind bars in his insider trading case on Thursday.

The 30-year-old pled guilty in 2018 for handing over cash and NFL tickets to a Goldman Sachs analyst for private info that made him $1.2 million in profit ... and was facing up to 25 years in prison.

After sentencing was pushed back multiple times in 2019 and 2020, Kendricks finally learned his fate -- according to FOX NFL's Jay Glazer, he was handed one day in jail, 3 years supervised release, a $100k fine and 300 community service hours.

The sentence means Kendricks is able to resume his NFL career as early as tomorrow.

The former linebacker has been in the league since 2012 -- logging in 19 sacks, 7 forced fumbles and 4 interceptions ... plus winning the Super Bowl in 2018 with the Eagles.