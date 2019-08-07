Mychal Kendricks' Insider Trading Sentencing Set For Week 4 Of NFL Season

Exclusive IMAGN

Pete Carroll might have to find a new LB less than a quarter of the way into the Seahawks' season ... TMZ Sports has learned Mychal Kendricks' insider trading sentencing has been set for Sept. 25.

The 28-year-old confessed and pled guilty to insider trading back in September 2018 ... and he was slated to be punished for the crime last April.

But, the Seahawks stud had his hearing postponed for unknown reasons ... and according to new court docs obtained by TMZ Sports, that date has finally been set for Week 4 of the NFL season.

The 'Hawks are scheduled to play the Arizona Cardinals that week ... but there's a chance Kendricks might not be with the team -- and instead, be behind bars.

Mychal is facing up to 25 YEARS in prison for the offense.

Mychal Kendricks is back at practice today. pic.twitter.com/8mxJmCBXQp — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 6, 2019 @BradyHenderson

As we previously reported, Kendricks pled guilty to an insider trading scheme where he allegedly made more than $1.2 MILLION by plying a Goldman Sachs analyst with perks like cash and NFL tickets in exchange for private information.

Mychal was cut by the Cleveland Browns shortly after his guilty plea, but he was later picked up by Seattle -- where he served an 8-game suspension from the NFL for violating the league's personal conduct policy.