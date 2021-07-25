Silverfox Squad Heats Up Miami With Yacht Shots!
7/25/2021 12:01 AM PT
This week's Summer Hot Shots comes from a pack of men that can only be described as the Silverfox Squad (LLC) ... who slipped into some of the most stylish looks money can buy and boarded their yacht for a shirtless photoshoot that is guaranteed A+ eye candy for both the young and old!
The age-defying dudes in the elite Silverfox Squad are comprised of some gorgeous grey-haird guys like Irvin Randle, Winston Warrior, JP Hanney, Darryle Jones, Stephen Adkins III, JL Michaels, Titus Unlimited and Eustace Collens Jr. -- but don't let the white hair fool you ... these shredded seniors are more ripped than models half their age.
Squad goals!
We are continuing to whip up our Summer Hot Shots for 2021 from a distance and have collaborated with some mind-melting hotties from around the world for your viewing pleasure!
