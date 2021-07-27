Bob Odenkirk Hospitalized After Collapsing on Set of 'Better Call Saul'

Bob Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on the set of his show "Better Call Saul" ... and is still receiving medical care.

Production sources tell TMZ Odenkirk and cast were shooting on the Sony Lot in Culver City Tuesday when the incident happened. We're told Odenkirk went down, and was immediately surrounded by crew members who called an ambulance.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ they got a call to the lot at 11:34 AM for a medical emergency.

We're told it's unclear if he was conscious when he was transported, but a source close to Odenkirk tells us he is still in the hospital under the care of doctors.