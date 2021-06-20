CBS Studios Employee Hospitalized After Huge Set Wall Falls on Him

A man working at CBS' famous TV and film studio was injured when part of a 600-lb. wall collapsed on him ... TMZ has learned.

Our sources say the workplace accident went down June 7 at the CBS Radford lot in Studio City around 8 in the morning. The L.A. Fire Department and paramedics were called to the scene.

We're told the emergency staff treated a man who was injured when a portion of the enormous wall on a sound stage fell on him.

According to Cal/OSHA ... the worker, listed as an employee of CBS Studio Center, was hospitalized for a dislocated shoulder, and an investigation into what happened is underway.

It's unclear if he was working on a specific production at the time of the accident. A CBS source says it was not one of their own shows. The location is known as the home to several popular shows -- for instance, "Big Brother" and "The Conners" -- but not all of them air on CBS.