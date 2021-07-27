NASCAR's Joey Logano Gets Toddler Son To Do Burnout For Epic Gender Reveal, It's A Girl!

NASCAR superstar Joey Logano revealed his unborn baby's gender in the most racecar driver way EVER -- by having his toddler son do a burnout in front of his house!!!

The 31-year-old and his wife, Brittany, got super creative with their announcement this month ... strapping some chalk to their 3-year-old's toy car's wheels and then letting him punch the throttle!!

The video is seriously epic ... Joey's kid executed the stunt perfectly -- and everyone lost their mind when pink smoke came from the tires!

The baby is #3 for Logano, and it's his first girl ... and in Joey's footage of the event, you can tell it seems that's what the family wanted.

Logano's son said he preferred a sister -- and the fam's reaction to the pink smoke showed they certainly weren't disappointed at the result either.

The best part of the clip ... in celebration of the announcement, Joey got his kid to then spin donuts in the little toy car!!!