'Big Brother 2' Winner Dr. Will Kirby Files For Divorce

Dr. Will Kirby, famous for being one of the best "Big Brother" winners of all time, is pulling the plug on his marriage ... because he just filed for divorce.

The 'Big Brother 2' champion filed divorce docs Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court after nearly 4 years of marriage to Erin Brodie ... according to online records.

It's unclear what led to their split, but in a joint statement to TMZ, they say ... “While we are exploring what our future will look like, our relationship is stronger than ever, just not in a traditional sense. We remain committed to being the best parents to our two children and supportive of each other as we navigate through this transition.”

TMZ broke the story ... Dr. Will tied the knot with Erin back in October 2017 in an intimate, all-white affair in Malibu.